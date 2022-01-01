Pretzels in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve pretzels
Victory Brewing Philadelphia
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|House-Made Pretzel
|$9.00
Prima Pils cheese sauce, HopDevil mustard
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Bavarian Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
served with Old Jail beer cheese and Honey Sucker mustard (V)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Standard Tap
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Maryland Crab Pretzel
|$18.00
House made pretzels baked with spiced crab meat & a side of artisanal cheese Welsh rarebit sauce.
SANDWICHES
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Barvarian Pretzels (2)
|$5.00
Two pretzels with a side of housemade cheddar wiz.
South Bowl
19 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
baked mini soft pretzels served with cheese sauce & mustard