Pretzels in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Victory Brewing Philadelphia

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House-Made Pretzel$9.00
Prima Pils cheese sauce, HopDevil mustard
More about Victory Brewing Philadelphia
Bavarian Soft Pretzel image

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Soft Pretzel$10.00
served with Old Jail beer cheese and Honey Sucker mustard (V)
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Standard Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maryland Crab Pretzel$18.00
House made pretzels baked with spiced crab meat & a side of artisanal cheese Welsh rarebit sauce.
More about Standard Tap
Barvarian Pretzels (2) image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Barvarian Pretzels (2)$5.00
Two pretzels with a side of housemade cheddar wiz.
More about Bardot Cafe
Pretzel Bites image

 

South Bowl

19 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Bites$8.00
baked mini soft pretzels served with cheese sauce & mustard
More about South Bowl
German Pretzel image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
German Pretzel$6.00
Warm german style pretzel served with house made cheese sauce
More about Tin Can Bar

