Pulled pork sandwiches in Philadelphia

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Korean Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
with Korean-style orange BBQ sauce and Asian carrot slaw on baguette
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Freshly Smoked Pulled Pork w/ Slaw on a Conshy Potato Roll. Served with house chips.
BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
|Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.99
Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Pulled pork sandwich platter
|$11.00
Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Huff N Puff BBQ - 246 S 11th
246 S 11th, Philadelphia
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
Our home smoked pulled pork on a fresh Sarcone's roll served with rustic fries!
|Lexington Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.95
Pulled pork on a Sarcone's roll topped with coleslaw and our Lexington BBQ sauce, served with rustic fries!