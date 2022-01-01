Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Style Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
with Korean-style orange BBQ sauce and Asian carrot slaw on baguette
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Freshly Smoked Pulled Pork w/ Slaw on a Conshy Potato Roll. Served with house chips.
More about Mike's BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Served with your choice of 2 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll
Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
Includes choice of Fountain Drink, or juice box & 1 side dish
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image

 

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled pork sandwich platter$11.00
Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
More about Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real - Northern Liberties

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
More about El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
Item pic

 

Huff N Puff BBQ - 246 S 11th

246 S 11th, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Our home smoked pulled pork on a fresh Sarcone's roll served with rustic fries!
Lexington Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
Pulled pork on a Sarcone's roll topped with coleslaw and our Lexington BBQ sauce, served with rustic fries!
More about Huff N Puff BBQ - 246 S 11th
Item pic

 

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier - Black Iron BBQ at Winterfest

121 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Classic Slaw, Pickles, BBQ Sauce
More about The Garden at Cherry Street Pier - Black Iron BBQ at Winterfest

