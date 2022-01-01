Pumpkin cheesecake in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Cheesecake$4.00
Cramelized Apple & Pumpkin Cheesecake$5.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake$10.00
salted caramel, cinnamon whipped cream, graham cracker crust, toasted pecans
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery - Packer Avenue

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin New York Cheesecake Slice$5.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, Libby pumpkin, finely ground cake crumbs
More about Termini Brothers Bakery - Packer Avenue
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake$8.00
More about Cafe Carmela
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake$8.50
More about Chick's
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin New York Cheesecake Slice$5.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, Libby pumpkin, finely ground cake crumbs
6" Inch Pumpkin New York Cheesecake$18.00
Philadelphia cream cheese, Libby pumpkin, finely ground cake crumbs
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Farina Pasta and Noodle image

NOODLES

Farina Pasta and Noodle

132 S 17th St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake$8.00
Creamy cheesecake infused with pumpkin, topped with flavorful caramel and pralines sitting on top of a buttery graham cracker crust.
More about Farina Pasta and Noodle

