Quesadillas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve quesadillas
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
queso mixto in a flour tortilla grilled on the plancha until melted *vegetarian*
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas
Chicken. Three Piece.
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia
|Mission Quesadilla
|$9.00
A big ol' corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla
|$15.00
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.
TACOS
Unity Taqueria
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|KISS Quesadilla
|$14.00
Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, corn & black bean salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$13.95
CHICKEN TINGA MIXED WITH QUESO OAXACA AND MELTED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA. SERVED MEXICAN CREMA AND SALSA VERDE ON THE SIDE.
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Quesadillas
|$9.00
A big ol corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Crunchin' Quesadilla
|$11.00
flour tortilla, queso mixto, frito chips, black bean, onion, cilantro, chipotle smoked salsa, lime crema 🌿
The Abbaye
637 N. 3rd street, Phila
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
cheddar, peppers, onions, served with guacamole and sour cream