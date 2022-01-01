Quesadillas in Philadelphia

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
More about JUNO
Kids Cheese Quesadilla image

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
queso mixto in a flour tortilla grilled on the plancha until melted *vegetarian*
More about El Poquito
Quesadilla image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
c12500cc-c1b3-4a54-8c9f-556b47b48aed image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas
Chicken. Three Piece.
More about Taqueria Morales
Item pic

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Chicken Quesadilla image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
More about Race Street Cafe
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk image

 

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mission Quesadilla$9.00
A big ol' corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)
More about Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla$15.00
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
Chicken Quesadilla image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.
More about Lucha Cartel
KISS Quesadilla image

TACOS

Unity Taqueria

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KISS Quesadilla$14.00
Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, corn & black bean salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.
More about Unity Taqueria
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$9.00
More about El Camino Real
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$13.95
CHICKEN TINGA MIXED WITH QUESO OAXACA AND MELTED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA. SERVED MEXICAN CREMA AND SALSA VERDE ON THE SIDE.
More about Taqueria Amor
Quesadillas image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$9.00
A big ol corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)
More about Mission Taqueria
Tio Flores image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchin' Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla, queso mixto, frito chips, black bean, onion, cilantro, chipotle smoked salsa, lime crema 🌿
More about Tio Flores
Quesadilla image

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
cheddar, peppers, onions, served with guacamole and sour cream
More about The Abbaye
Chicken Quesadilla image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken, roated pablanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, and cheddar cheese on a wheat flour tortilla, served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream
More about Cafe Ynez

Map

