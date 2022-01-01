Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve ravioli

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce$12.95
Lobster Ravioli in Blush Sauce$18.95
Ravioli - Kids$7.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Cosmi's Deli image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cosmi's Deli

1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$8.50
More about Cosmi's Deli
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$28.00
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$15.00
Ricotta and marinara sauce.
Toasted Ravioli$7.00
Served with Santucci sauce.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$13.00
Cheese Filled Ravioli Topped with Marinara Sauce. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Raviolis$18.00
More about Strangelove's
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Pea Ravioli$20.00
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli (6) (Marinara)$5.50
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
Harper's Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Garden

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Pea Ravioli$20.00
Carrot, fennel, snow peas, spring onion, chermoula
More about Harper's Garden
Item pic

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB RAVIOLI$19.00
Basil, tomato, cream, lump crab meat, toasted pine nut
More about Mangia Macaroni
Quadretti Ravioli image

TAPAS

Via Locusta

1723 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (211 reviews)
Delivery
Quadretti Ravioli$19.00
Quadrello, Buffalo Milk, Parmigiano
More about Via Locusta
Francobolli Ravioli image

PIZZA

Osteria

640 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1359 reviews)
Delivery
Francobolli Ravioli$15.00
robiola, mushroom, thyme
More about Osteria

