Ravioli in Philadelphia

Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce
|$12.95
|Lobster Ravioli in Blush Sauce
|$18.95
|Ravioli - Kids
|$7.00
Cosmi's Deli
1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia
|Fried Ravioli
|$8.50
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Lobster Ravioli
|$28.00
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Cheese Ravioli
|$15.00
Ricotta and marinara sauce.
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.00
Served with Santucci sauce.
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Cheese Ravioli
|$13.00
Cheese Filled Ravioli Topped with Marinara Sauce. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
Strangelove's
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Vegan Raviolis
|$18.00
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Spring Pea Ravioli
|$20.00
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|Fried Ravioli (6) (Marinara)
|$5.50
Harper's Garden
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Pea Ravioli
|$20.00
Carrot, fennel, snow peas, spring onion, chermoula
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|CRAB RAVIOLI
|$19.00
Basil, tomato, cream, lump crab meat, toasted pine nut
Via Locusta
1723 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Quadretti Ravioli
|$19.00
Quadrello, Buffalo Milk, Parmigiano
Osteria
640 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Francobolli Ravioli
|$15.00
robiola, mushroom, thyme