Reuben in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve reuben
Sonny’s Cocktails
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Reuben
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
GRILL
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Kielbasa Reuben
|$16.00
beer-braised kielbasa, Swiss cheese, braised red cabbage, thousand island, toasted rye
Middle Child
248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia
|Court Street's Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben
|$12.90
Sauerkraut, CSG Sawce, Swiss, Kaplan's Rye. No substitutions.
Middle Child Clubhouse
1232 N. Front St., Philadelphia
|Court Street's Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben
|$12.90
Sauerkraut, CSG Sawce, Swiss, Kaplan’s Rye. No substitutions.