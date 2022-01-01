Reuben in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve reuben

Sonny’s Cocktails image

 

Sonny’s Cocktails

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Reuben$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Kielbasa Reuben image

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kielbasa Reuben$16.00
beer-braised kielbasa, Swiss cheese, braised red cabbage, thousand island, toasted rye
More about Gatehouse
Court Street's Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben image

 

Middle Child

248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Court Street's Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben$12.90
Sauerkraut, CSG Sawce, Swiss, Kaplan's Rye. No substitutions.
More about Middle Child
Court Street's Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben image

 

Middle Child Clubhouse

1232 N. Front St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Court Street's Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben$12.90
Sauerkraut, CSG Sawce, Swiss, Kaplan’s Rye. No substitutions.
More about Middle Child Clubhouse
Item pic

 

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$15.00
russian dressing, kraut, melted swiss, caraway rye
More about High Street Provisions

