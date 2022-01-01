Rice bowls in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Brunch N

1301 Vine St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SKIRT STEAK FRIED RICE BOWL$16.00
Jasmine rice, broccoli, mushrooms, spicy soy
More about Brunch N
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Ricebowl$9.75
rice, lettuce, veggies (zucchini, mushrooms, onions, carrots), japchae noodles
Spicy Tuna Ricebowl$11.50
spicy tuna (raw), cucumber, guacamole, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles, unagi sauce
Spicy Pork Ricebowl$10.25
spicy pork, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
More about Crunchik'n
Consumer pic

 

WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal

Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Plant-Based Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl$13.99
Coconut milk and curry essence
BBQ Char Siu Pork Rice Bowl$12.99
Asian BBQ pork
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl$12.99
Coconut milk and curry essence
More about WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Item pic

 

The Wiz Café - 3622 n 17th st

3622 n 17th st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$9.00
Your choice of rice topped with peppers onions carrots corn broccoli and your choice of protein
More about The Wiz Café - 3622 n 17th st
Item pic

 

Far East Descendant

240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iron Shirt Pork Belly Bojai Rice Bowl 铁布衫肉$20.00
Pork belly, Wahmuy (Talking Plum) Spice, Wahmuy Plum Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
_________________________________________
Iron shirt technique: Martial arts technique involving the fortification of the body with an inpenetrable shell. Iron shirt pork belly: Delicious crispy shell to preserve the intense Wahmuy flavor dry rub. Served with a Chili Plum Sauce.
18 Taming Dragon Steak Rice Bowl 降龍十八牛$21.00
Flank Steak, 18 Taming Dragon Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
_________________________________________
Legend says that the 18 dragon palms technique has enough power to stop a dragon. Our steak uses 18 ingredients for its sauce and marinade and is then wok seared to tame the most fierce flavor beast.
_________________________________________
(Allergy Note: sauce contains soy, gluten, shellfish/Mollusk-in oyster sauce)
Plum Flower Duck Bojai Rice Bowl 梅花鴨$23.00
Duck Thigh, Sour Plum, Chrysanthemum Smoke, Soy, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables.
_________________________________________
Although the plum flower has significant meaning in various aspects of East Asian culture, it is often used in Cantonese martial arts and techniques. Our use of the plum flower technique involves slow cooking duck in a sour plum marinade as well as smoking it with dried chrysanthemum.
_________________________________________
(Allergy Note: sauce contains soy, gluten, shellfish/Mollusk-in oyster sauce)
More about Far East Descendant

