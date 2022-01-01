Rice bowls in Philadelphia

Duck Thigh, Sour Plum, Chrysanthemum Smoke, Soy, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables.

Although the plum flower has significant meaning in various aspects of East Asian culture, it is often used in Cantonese martial arts and techniques. Our use of the plum flower technique involves slow cooking duck in a sour plum marinade as well as smoking it with dried chrysanthemum.

(Allergy Note: sauce contains soy, gluten, shellfish/Mollusk-in oyster sauce)

