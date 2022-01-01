Rice bowls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve rice bowls
Brunch N
1301 Vine St, Philadelphia
|SKIRT STEAK FRIED RICE BOWL
|$16.00
Jasmine rice, broccoli, mushrooms, spicy soy
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Veggie Ricebowl
|$9.75
rice, lettuce, veggies (zucchini, mushrooms, onions, carrots), japchae noodles
|Spicy Tuna Ricebowl
|$11.50
spicy tuna (raw), cucumber, guacamole, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles, unagi sauce
|Spicy Pork Ricebowl
|$10.25
spicy pork, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia
|Grilled Plant-Based Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl
|$13.99
Coconut milk and curry essence
|BBQ Char Siu Pork Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Asian BBQ pork
|Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Coconut milk and curry essence
The Wiz Café - 3622 n 17th st
3622 n 17th st, Philadelphia
|Rice Bowl
|$9.00
Your choice of rice topped with peppers onions carrots corn broccoli and your choice of protein
Far East Descendant
240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Iron Shirt Pork Belly Bojai Rice Bowl 铁布衫肉
|$20.00
Pork belly, Wahmuy (Talking Plum) Spice, Wahmuy Plum Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
_________________________________________
Iron shirt technique: Martial arts technique involving the fortification of the body with an inpenetrable shell. Iron shirt pork belly: Delicious crispy shell to preserve the intense Wahmuy flavor dry rub. Served with a Chili Plum Sauce.
|18 Taming Dragon Steak Rice Bowl 降龍十八牛
|$21.00
Flank Steak, 18 Taming Dragon Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
_________________________________________
Legend says that the 18 dragon palms technique has enough power to stop a dragon. Our steak uses 18 ingredients for its sauce and marinade and is then wok seared to tame the most fierce flavor beast.
_________________________________________
(Allergy Note: sauce contains soy, gluten, shellfish/Mollusk-in oyster sauce)
|Plum Flower Duck Bojai Rice Bowl 梅花鴨
|$23.00
Duck Thigh, Sour Plum, Chrysanthemum Smoke, Soy, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables.
_________________________________________
Although the plum flower has significant meaning in various aspects of East Asian culture, it is often used in Cantonese martial arts and techniques. Our use of the plum flower technique involves slow cooking duck in a sour plum marinade as well as smoking it with dried chrysanthemum.
_________________________________________
(Allergy Note: sauce contains soy, gluten, shellfish/Mollusk-in oyster sauce)