Rigatoni in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve rigatoni

TO-Rigatoni image

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
TO-KIDS Rigatoni Butter$6.00
TO-KIDS Rigatoni Pomodoro$6.00
TO-Rigatoni$20.00
vodka sauce, pancetta, smoked chicken, cherry peppers
(cannot be made without pancetta or cherry peppers)
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese$15.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Trattoria Carina image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
SAUSAGE RIGATONI$27.00
hot italian sausage, tomato, basil
More about Trattoria Carina
Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Pepper Rigatoni$21.00
Spicy Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni image

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni$20.00
blush pepper cream sauce, parmesan, topped with ricotta
Spicy Rigatoni$15.00
blush vodka sauce infused with Italian hot peppers, garlic ricotta, parmesan
More about Figo
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Rigatoni Alla Vodka image

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$21.00
house ground garlic sausage, greens, buffalo mozzarella, crispy prosciutto
More about Little Nonna's
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Drunken’ Rigatoni$17.00
San Marzano tomato, cream, stateside vodka, basil, Romano cheese
More about Cafe Carmela
Good Luck Pizza Co image

 

Good Luck Pizza Co

105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gluten Free Cheese Supreme$20.50
gluten free. house cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone + cacciocavallo, tomato sauce, sicilian oregano, basil + pecorino
Gluten Free Pepperoni$21.50
gluten free. house cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni cups, tomato sauce, basil + pecorino
Spicy Nonna aka Hot Grandma$22.50
house cheese blend, garlic, greens, oregano, hot sopressata + calabrian chile honey
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
Cotoletta Fitler Square image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cotoletta Fitler Square

2227 Pine St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
RIGATONI & MEATBALLS$18.00
More about Cotoletta Fitler Square
Item pic

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
RIGATONI$8.00
More about Mangia Macaroni

