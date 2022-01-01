Rigatoni in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|TO-KIDS Rigatoni Butter
|$6.00
|TO-KIDS Rigatoni Pomodoro
|$6.00
|TO-Rigatoni
|$20.00
vodka sauce, pancetta, smoked chicken, cherry peppers
(cannot be made without pancetta or cherry peppers)
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$15.95
More about Trattoria Carina
PASTA
Trattoria Carina
2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|SAUSAGE RIGATONI
|$27.00
hot italian sausage, tomato, basil
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Sausage & Pepper Rigatoni
|$21.00
Spicy Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce
More about Figo
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
|$20.00
blush pepper cream sauce, parmesan, topped with ricotta
|Spicy Rigatoni
|$15.00
blush vodka sauce infused with Italian hot peppers, garlic ricotta, parmesan
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Rigatoni Vodka
|$22.00
More about Little Nonna's
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$21.00
house ground garlic sausage, greens, buffalo mozzarella, crispy prosciutto
More about Cafe Carmela
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Drunken’ Rigatoni
|$17.00
San Marzano tomato, cream, stateside vodka, basil, Romano cheese
More about Good Luck Pizza Co
Good Luck Pizza Co
105 S 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Gluten Free Cheese Supreme
|$20.50
gluten free. house cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone + cacciocavallo, tomato sauce, sicilian oregano, basil + pecorino
|Gluten Free Pepperoni
|$21.50
gluten free. house cheese blend, ezzo pepperoni cups, tomato sauce, basil + pecorino
|Spicy Nonna aka Hot Grandma
|$22.50
house cheese blend, garlic, greens, oregano, hot sopressata + calabrian chile honey
More about Cotoletta Fitler Square
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Cotoletta Fitler Square
2227 Pine St, Philadelphia
|RIGATONI & MEATBALLS
|$18.00