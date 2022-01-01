Roasted beet salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve roasted beet salad
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.00
goat cheese, citrus, tuscan kale, pistachio pesto
LeBus Bistro - East Falls
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
grilled asparagus | quinoa salad | greens | pistachios | vinaigrette
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Roasted Beet & Baby Kale Salad
|$15.00
goat cheese, avocado, pickled onion, pistachio, truffle sherry vinaigrette
GRILL
TAVERN ON THE HILL
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|GOAT CHEESE & ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$13.00
WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, FRESH GREENS, & W/ RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE Dressing on the side.
Walnut Street Cafe
2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$14.00