Roasted beet salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve roasted beet salad

Roasted Beet Salad image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
goat cheese, citrus, tuscan kale, pistachio pesto
More about Barbuzzo
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro - East Falls

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
grilled asparagus | quinoa salad | greens | pistachios | vinaigrette
More about LeBus Bistro - East Falls
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beet & Baby Kale Salad$15.00
goat cheese, avocado, pickled onion, pistachio, truffle sherry vinaigrette
More about Chick's
Item pic

GRILL

TAVERN ON THE HILL

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GOAT CHEESE & ROASTED BEET SALAD$13.00
WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, FRESH GREENS, & W/ RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE Dressing on the side.
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL
Walnut Street Cafe image

 

Walnut Street Cafe

2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Beet Salad$14.00
More about Walnut Street Cafe
Main pic

 

Mount Airy Tap Room

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted Beets, Crumbled Feta, Pistachios, Mixed Greens, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Mount Airy Tap Room

