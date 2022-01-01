Salmon in Philadelphia

Ladies Love Salmon image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ladies Love Salmon$22.00
Grilled Salmon, w/ Confetti Rice (Sautéed Peppers, cranberries, spinach) topped w/ balsamic glaze drizzle.
Sinful Salmon Grilled Cheese$20.00
Grilled Salmon, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, pepper jack cheese, on Texas toast.
Salmon Island Gal$25.00
Grilled Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab, Pepper Jack Cheese, sriracha aioli, mayo, on a Brioche Bun
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Salmon Chirashi image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Chirashi$16.00
Spicy Salmon$10.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Salmon (10 oz) image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon (10 oz)$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Salmon image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.50
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Salmon Hakozushi (Pressed Sushi) image

 

HIROKI 宏樹

1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Hakozushi (Pressed Sushi)$20.00
6 Pieces of Salmon, Pressed Sushi, Topped With Cucumber, Salmon Roe and Seasoned Nori
More about HIROKI 宏樹
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Faroe Island Salmon$23.00
lemon coconut broth | broccoli | snow peas | shiitakes | carrots | jasmine rice
More about LeBus Bistro
SouthSide image

 

SouthSide

1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango BBQ Salmon TG$23.95
6-7oz filet of Atlantic salmon, covered in a tropical mango glaze then oven-roasted to perfection. Entree served with garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes . No substitutions. Additional sides may be purchased separately.
More about SouthSide
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
More about Silk City Diner
Salmon Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caribbean Salmon TG$23.95
6-7oz filet of Atlantic salmon, covered in a tropical mango glaze then oven-roasted to perfection. Entree served with garlicky green beans and Jambalaya rice. No substitutions. Additional sides may be purchased separately.
More about Relish
Firecracker Salmon image

SANDWICHES

The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave

8601 Frankford ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Firecracker Salmon$5.00
marinated grilled Salmon, fried onions, spinach/rice blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Firecracker Dipping Sauce Included.
#4 COMBO FIRECRACKER SALMON$13.00
TWO FIRECRACKER SALMON ROLLS AND FRIES
Sweet Cajun Salmon Cheesesteak$15.00
Marinated Grilled Salmon, Sauteed Onions and Red Peppers. Glazed in Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce, Melted American Cheese, Finished With Our House made "Drip Sauce"
More about The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
True North Salmon$15.00
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
The Wiz Café image

 

The Wiz Café

3622 n 17th st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wizard Salmon Rolls$14.00
(2) Salmon rolls with wizard sauce and fries.
More about The Wiz Café
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Salmon Bowl$11.65
salmon* ponzu, edamame, cucumber
More about Malelani Cafe
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk

4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
sweet and hot salmon$25.00
grilled salmon, citrus sambal suace, wild rice, roasted asparagus, hollandaise
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
King Salmon + Avocado Maki image

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
King Salmon + Avocado Maki$10.00
Gluten-free.
King Salmon$4.00
King Salmon Donburi$22.00
Sushi rice, edamame, avocado, cucumber, shredded nori, oishi sauce
More about Nunu
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Toast$19.00
cured salmon . onion creme fraiche . pickled fresno . onion . dill . local bread
More about Rouge
SALMON FRIED RICE image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON FRIED RICE$17.50
Loaded Salmon Fried Rice
More about Star Fusion Express
48th Street Grille image

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Dinner$26.00
Blackened Salmon Topped with Pineapple-Chutney Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
More about 48th Street Grille
Salmon Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Wash West
Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito image

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito$12.00
caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)
More about Veganish
Item pic

 

Kanella

1001 Spruce St,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kebab$16.00
Salmon cubes, grilled lettuce, rice pilav with orzo served with pita
More about Kanella

