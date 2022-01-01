Salmon in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve salmon
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Ladies Love Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled Salmon, w/ Confetti Rice (Sautéed Peppers, cranberries, spinach) topped w/ balsamic glaze drizzle.
|Sinful Salmon Grilled Cheese
|$20.00
Grilled Salmon, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, pepper jack cheese, on Texas toast.
|Salmon Island Gal
|$25.00
Grilled Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab, Pepper Jack Cheese, sriracha aioli, mayo, on a Brioche Bun
Izakaya By Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Salmon Chirashi
|$16.00
|Spicy Salmon
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia
|Salmon (10 oz)
|$29.90
Grilled Salmon.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Salmon
|$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$6.50
HIROKI 宏樹
1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia
|Salmon Hakozushi (Pressed Sushi)
|$20.00
6 Pieces of Salmon, Pressed Sushi, Topped With Cucumber, Salmon Roe and Seasoned Nori
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$23.00
lemon coconut broth | broccoli | snow peas | shiitakes | carrots | jasmine rice
SouthSide
1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia
|Mango BBQ Salmon TG
|$23.95
6-7oz filet of Atlantic salmon, covered in a tropical mango glaze then oven-roasted to perfection. Entree served with garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes . No substitutions. Additional sides may be purchased separately.
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Kabayaki Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|Caribbean Salmon TG
|$23.95
6-7oz filet of Atlantic salmon, covered in a tropical mango glaze then oven-roasted to perfection. Entree served with garlicky green beans and Jambalaya rice. No substitutions. Additional sides may be purchased separately.
SANDWICHES
The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave
8601 Frankford ave, Philadelphia
|Firecracker Salmon
|$5.00
marinated grilled Salmon, fried onions, spinach/rice blend, hand crafted gourmet egg roll.
**One Egg Roll Cut In Half. Firecracker Dipping Sauce Included.
|#4 COMBO FIRECRACKER SALMON
|$13.00
TWO FIRECRACKER SALMON ROLLS AND FRIES
|Sweet Cajun Salmon Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Marinated Grilled Salmon, Sauteed Onions and Red Peppers. Glazed in Sweet Garlic Chili Sauce, Melted American Cheese, Finished With Our House made "Drip Sauce"
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|True North Salmon
|$15.00
The Wiz Café
3622 n 17th st, Philadelphia
|Wizard Salmon Rolls
|$14.00
(2) Salmon rolls with wizard sauce and fries.
SANDWICHES
Malelani Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Citrus Salmon Bowl
|$11.65
salmon* ponzu, edamame, cucumber
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA
|sweet and hot salmon
|$25.00
grilled salmon, citrus sambal suace, wild rice, roasted asparagus, hollandaise
Nunu
1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia
|King Salmon + Avocado Maki
|$10.00
Gluten-free.
|King Salmon
|$4.00
|King Salmon Donburi
|$22.00
Sushi rice, edamame, avocado, cucumber, shredded nori, oishi sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Salmon Toast
|$19.00
cured salmon . onion creme fraiche . pickled fresno . onion . dill . local bread
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|SALMON FRIED RICE
|$17.50
Loaded Salmon Fried Rice
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Blackened Salmon Dinner
|$26.00
Blackened Salmon Topped with Pineapple-Chutney Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe Wash West
1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
Veganish
1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia
|Bangin Blackened Salmon Burrito
|$12.00
caesar dressing, kale, shaved radish, fried capers and chickpeas (real seafood)
Kanella
1001 Spruce St,, Philadelphia
|Salmon Kebab
|$16.00
Salmon cubes, grilled lettuce, rice pilav with orzo served with pita