Salmon burgers in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Main pic

 

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Burger$11.00
1/4 lb salmon burger | arugula | roasted peppers | siracha aioli | everything muffin
More about The Sandwich Corner Market
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
True North Salmon Burger$16.00
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Seeded Bun
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Smash Burger Sliders with Fries and House Drink$18.00
More about Star Fusion Express
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Burger$14.95
Salmon on a Ciabatta Bun topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayonnaise
Served with French Fries
More about 48th Street Grille

