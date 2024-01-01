Salmon burgers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve salmon burgers
The Sandwich Corner Market
1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia
|Salmon Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb salmon burger | arugula | roasted peppers | siracha aioli | everything muffin
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|True North Salmon Burger
|$16.00
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Seeded Bun
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Salmon Smash Burger Sliders with Fries and House Drink
|$18.00