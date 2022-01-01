Salmon salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve salmon salad
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Jerk Salmon Salad
|$15.99
mixed greens, mango salsa, toasted almonds, goat cheese & tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette. Served with multi-grain roll.
2301 Catering
2301 Market St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$22.95
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$8.95
Greens topped with thinly sliced, deep fried, salmon skin
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Salad with 8 oz. Hickory Smoked Salmon
|$19.50
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
|Salad with 4oz Hickory Smoked Salmon
|$15.99
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Fusion Caesar Salad w/ Salmon
|$20.00
FUSION CAESAR SALAD W/ SALMON
Romaine, grilled cheese croutons, and eggs with our homemade caesar dressing.
