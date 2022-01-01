Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve salmon salad

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Salmon Salad$15.99
mixed greens, mango salsa, toasted almonds, goat cheese & tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette. Served with multi-grain roll.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Banner pic

 

2301 Catering

2301 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$22.95
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*
More about 2301 Catering
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Skin Salad$8.95
Greens topped with thinly sliced, deep fried, salmon skin
More about Bleu Sushi
Salmon Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$16.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$18.00
More about Bourbon & Branch
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad with 8 oz. Hickory Smoked Salmon$19.50
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
Salad with 4oz Hickory Smoked Salmon$15.99
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Salmon Salad$15.99
mixed greens, mango salsa, toasted almonds, goat cheese & tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette. Served with multi-grain roll.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fusion Caesar Salad w/ Salmon$20.00
FUSION CAESAR SALAD W/ SALMON
Romaine, grilled cheese croutons, and eggs with our homemade caesar dressing.
Fusion Caesar Salad w/ Salmon$22.00
FUSION CAESAR SALAD W/ SALMON
Romaine, grilled cheese croutons, and eggs with our homemade caesar dressing.
More about Star Fusion Express
Salmon Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$16.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Wash West

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Tomato Soup

Mozzarella Sticks

Tacos

Pork Chops

Snapper

Crepes

Pepper Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston