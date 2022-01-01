Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve samosa

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Samosas (V)$8.00
Curried Potatoes and Peas stuffed fried pastry (2) served with Cilantro-Mint & Tamarind chutney
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa (2Pcs)$10.00
White flour, potatoes, peas, onion, spices and green chilli
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
Veganish - Spring Garden

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chickpea Burger Samosa$11.00
spicy curry, apricot chutney, green leaf lettuce, tomato and fries (plant based)
More about Veganish - Spring Garden

