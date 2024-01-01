Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sausage rolls in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Sausage Rolls
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sausage rolls
Diamond Street Bodega
1643 w Diamond st., Philadelphia
No reviews yet
12 Inch Hogies Roll Sausages Eggs And Cheese
$8.99
More about Diamond Street Bodega
Bad Brother
726 N 24th St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Sausage Roll
$19.00
housemade chorizo, queso, pickled onions, poblano, carangi seeded roll
More about Bad Brother
