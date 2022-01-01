Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sauteed spinach in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sauteed spinach

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Sauteed Spinach$6.00
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sauteed Spinach$5.00
with garlic and shallot
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sauteed Spinach$4.00
Mangia Macaroni image

PASTA

Heffe Spring Garden

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
SAUTEED SPINACH$7.00
Jordan Johnson Seafood image

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SAUTEED SPINACH$3.50
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$5.00
Fresh sauteed spinach with a splash of lemon juice and garlic.
