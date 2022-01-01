Scallops in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve scallops
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Scallop Scampi
|$24.00
garlic, white wine, fresh herbs, bay scallops, linguini
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|SEXY SCALLOP Roll
|$10.95
Scallop, cucumber, tempura crunch, red tobiko, wasabi seed
|Scallop Sashimi
|$8.50
Sashimi
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Standard Tap
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Seared Scallops
|$19.00
Shaved asparagus & radicchio, Anjou pears & pink peppercorn vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Scallop Shiitake Mushroom
|$14.95
Pan fried scallops, stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms, served on a hot stone bowl
|Shrimp and Scallop Teriyaki
|$27.95
Shrimp and scallop marinated on a hot sizzling plate served with in-season vegetables. Comes with miso soup or house green salad.
|Tofu Skin w Scallop
|$8.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and Japanese Hokkaido scallops, 2pcs/order
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Scallop Roll (6pcs)
|$8.00
Cucumber, masago, scallion
|Spicy Scallop Nigiri
|$8.00
Little Fish BYOB
746 s. 6th street, philadelphia
|SCALLOP TOAST
|$24.00
Raw scallops dressed in chili oil, fresh cremini mushrooms, chives, pipparras pickled peppers
* contains gluten
*spicy