Scallops in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve scallops

Main pic

 

Frame

222 market st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$18.00
More about Frame
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Scallop Scampi$24.00
garlic, white wine, fresh herbs, bay scallops, linguini
More about Figo
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SEXY SCALLOP Roll$10.95
Scallop, cucumber, tempura crunch, red tobiko, wasabi seed
Scallop Sashimi$8.50
Sashimi
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Taco$4.00
More about Loco Pez
Standard Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$19.00
Shaved asparagus & radicchio, Anjou pears & pink peppercorn vinaigrette.
More about Standard Tap
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Shiitake Mushroom$14.95
Pan fried scallops, stir-fried with shiitake mushrooms, served on a hot stone bowl
Shrimp and Scallop Teriyaki$27.95
Shrimp and scallop marinated on a hot sizzling plate served with in-season vegetables. Comes with miso soup or house green salad.
Tofu Skin w Scallop$8.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skin) stuffed with sushi rice and Japanese Hokkaido scallops, 2pcs/order
More about Bleu Sushi
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Scallop Roll (6pcs)$8.00
Cucumber, masago, scallion
Spicy Scallop Nigiri$8.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Item pic

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hokkaido Scallop$5.00
More about Nunu
Little Fish BYOB image

 

Little Fish BYOB

746 s. 6th street, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SCALLOP TOAST$24.00
Raw scallops dressed in chili oil, fresh cremini mushrooms, chives, pipparras pickled peppers
* contains gluten
*spicy
More about Little Fish BYOB
Item pic

 

DK Sushi

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DK Sushi - Scallop Sushi$8.00
Thinly sliced scallop served over sushi rice, wasabi\t
Allergy: shellfish
DK Sushi - Scallop Sashimi$7.00
DK Sushi - Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
More about DK Sushi

