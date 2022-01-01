Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve seafood salad

Main pic

 

Craftys Soul Plus - 5610 Lancaster Ave

5610 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Salad$10.00
More about Craftys Soul Plus - 5610 Lancaster Ave
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Salad$18.00
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack

4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Seafood Salad$4.50
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
Seafood Salad$4.50
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
Cajun/Hot Seafood Salad$2.99
More about Crab Shack
Crab Shack II image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack II

5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cajun Seafood Salad$4.50
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
Seafood Salad$2.99
Cajun/Hot Seafood Salad$2.99
More about Crab Shack II

