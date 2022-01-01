Seafood salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve seafood salad
Craftys Soul Plus - 5610 Lancaster Ave
5610 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia
|Seafood Salad
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Seafood Salad
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack
4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia
|Cajun Seafood Salad
|$4.50
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
|Seafood Salad
|$4.50
|Cajun/Hot Seafood Salad
|$2.99