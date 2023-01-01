Seafood soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve seafood soup
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Seafood Noodle Soup
|$16.95
HU TIEU DO BIEN - Shrimp, squid, fish cake, mixed vegetables,, rice noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapeños
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup
|$16.00
“Raise the Dead” soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Seafood Bean Curd Soup
|$12.00
Large.
|Tom Yum Seafood Soup
|$12.00
Shrimp, fish, mussels in a Thai spicy broth.
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Seafood Noodle Soup
|$16.95
HU TIEU DO BIEN - Shrimp, squid, fish cake, mixed vegetables,, rice noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapeños