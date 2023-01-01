Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve seafood soup

Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Noodle Soup$16.95
HU TIEU DO BIEN - Shrimp, squid, fish cake, mixed vegetables,, rice noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapeños
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia

10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (5635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Levanta Muerto Seafood Soup$16.00
“Raise the Dead” soup with a rich Chino-Cubano broth. Shrimp, Baja bay scallops, crabmeat, mussels, coconut milk, truffle oil
More about Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Bean Curd Soup$12.00
Large.
Tom Yum Seafood Soup$12.00
Shrimp, fish, mussels in a Thai spicy broth.
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Noodle Soup$16.95
HU TIEU DO BIEN - Shrimp, squid, fish cake, mixed vegetables,, rice noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapeños
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Main pic

 

Kai

12 S 10th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Seafood Miso Soup$4.95
More about Kai

