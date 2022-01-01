Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve seaweed salad

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SEAWEED SALAD$6.95
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🍃 Tofu Skin w Seaweed Salad$7.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skins) stuffed with sushi rice and seaweed salad, 2pcs/order
🍃 Seaweed Salad$6.95
Seaweed salad with cucumber
More about Bleu Sushi
Tavern On The Hill image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GINGER SHRIMP (4) W/ SESAME VEGIE SEAWEED SALAD$14.00
More about Tavern On The Hill
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$5.00
Marinated seaweed, sesame
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.50
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

