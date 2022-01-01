Seaweed salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve seaweed salad
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$6.95
More about Bleu Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|🍃 Tofu Skin w Seaweed Salad
|$7.95
NEW, Japanese word: Inari (tofu skins) stuffed with sushi rice and seaweed salad, 2pcs/order
|🍃 Seaweed Salad
|$6.95
Seaweed salad with cucumber
More about Tavern On The Hill
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|GINGER SHRIMP (4) W/ SESAME VEGIE SEAWEED SALAD
|$14.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Seaweed Salad
|$5.00
Marinated seaweed, sesame