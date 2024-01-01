Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sesame tofu in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sesame tofu

Item pic

 

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Tofu Sliders x 2$6.50
Toasted sliders, Sesame Tofu, Cabbage slaw, cilantro, mayo, Toasted sesame seeds, side of Gochujang Sauce.
Sesame garlic tofu Spurrito (GF,V)$12.50
Baked sesame garlic tofu, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon, red peppers, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free & Vegan. Choose two sauces.
Sesame Garlic Tofu Salad (GF,V)$12.75
Baked sesame garlic tofu, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon, red peppers, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free & Vegan. Choose two sauces.
More about PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
Item pic

 

Su Xing House - 1508 Sansom St

1508 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L4 Sesame Tofu 芝麻豆腐(午)$15.75
(Vegan) Fried Tofu, Sesame Sweet Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Brocolli
Contain: Gluten, Nuts
T5 Sesame Tofu 芝麻豆腐$16.00
More about Su Xing House - 1508 Sansom St
Izakaya By Yanaga image

 

Izakaya Fishtown

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Veggie & Tofu Ramen$15.00
Heat up w/ our spicy minced pork noodle soup topped w/ marinated chashu pork, shiitake, menma, red pickled ginger, sesame & scallions (served w/ straight noodle)
More about Izakaya Fishtown

