Sesame tofu in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sesame tofu
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Sesame Tofu Sliders x 2
|$6.50
Toasted sliders, Sesame Tofu, Cabbage slaw, cilantro, mayo, Toasted sesame seeds, side of Gochujang Sauce.
|Sesame garlic tofu Spurrito (GF,V)
|$12.50
Baked sesame garlic tofu, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon, red peppers, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free & Vegan. Choose two sauces.
|Sesame Garlic Tofu Salad (GF,V)
|$12.75
Baked sesame garlic tofu, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, pickled carrot and daikon, red peppers, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free & Vegan. Choose two sauces.
Su Xing House - 1508 Sansom St
1508 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|L4 Sesame Tofu 芝麻豆腐(午)
|$15.75
(Vegan) Fried Tofu, Sesame Sweet Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Brocolli
Contain: Gluten, Nuts
|T5 Sesame Tofu 芝麻豆腐
|$16.00