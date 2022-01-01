Shawarma in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve shawarma

Chicken Shawarma Wrap image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.35
Lebanese marinated chicken strips, wrapped in a fresh pita with creamy garlic sauce, pickles and tomatoes.
Chicken Shawarma Platter$9.65
Lebanese spiced chicken strips. Served with our homemade garlic sauce and pickles.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Chicken Shawarma image

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma$13.00
Spit roasted chicken thighs, baharat spice, house made pita, hummus, pickles , tabouleh, tahini
More about Stina
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shawarma Pita$12.00
Shawarma Platter$16.00
More about Malelani Cafe

