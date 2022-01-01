Shawarma in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shawarma
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.35
Lebanese marinated chicken strips, wrapped in a fresh pita with creamy garlic sauce, pickles and tomatoes.
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$9.65
Lebanese spiced chicken strips. Served with our homemade garlic sauce and pickles.
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Shawarma
|$13.00
Spit roasted chicken thighs, baharat spice, house made pita, hummus, pickles , tabouleh, tahini