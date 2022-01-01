Shawarma wraps in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shawarma wraps
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Beef Shawarma Wrap
|$13.95
Traditional Lebanese marinated beef strips cooked on a rotating stick. Wrapped in fresh pita with tomatoes, pickles onions and Tahini sauce.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$12.25
Lebanese marinated chicken strips, wrapped in a fresh pita with creamy garlic sauce, pickles and tomatoes.