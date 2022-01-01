Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma wraps in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shawarma wraps

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Wrap$13.95
Traditional Lebanese marinated beef strips cooked on a rotating stick. Wrapped in fresh pita with tomatoes, pickles onions and Tahini sauce.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.25
Lebanese marinated chicken strips, wrapped in a fresh pita with creamy garlic sauce, pickles and tomatoes.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Shawarma wrap$12.00
romaine, tomato, onion, pickled jalapeno, cucumber, avocado,lemon tzatziki sauce
More about Cafe Square One

