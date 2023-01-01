Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shepherds pies

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd’s Pie$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
Moriarty's Restaurant & Bar - 1116 Walnut St

1116 Walnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherds Pie$18.95
House Blend Ground Beef, carrots and peas slow cooked, topped with mashed potatoes, baked 'til golden brown
For Pete's Sake

900 S Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherd"s Pie$18.00
