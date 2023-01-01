Shepherds pies in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shepherds pies
More about The Plough & the Stars
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
More about Moriarty's Restaurant & Bar - 1116 Walnut St
Moriarty's Restaurant & Bar - 1116 Walnut St
1116 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Shepherds Pie
|$18.95
House Blend Ground Beef, carrots and peas slow cooked, topped with mashed potatoes, baked 'til golden brown