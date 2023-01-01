Shrimp burritos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Camarones Burrito (shrimp)
|$14.00
Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Burrito
|$14.00
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Burrito
|$14.00
Burrito filled with sauteed shrimp, white rice, black beans onions and cilantro.
|Shrimp Wet Burrito
|$18.00
Burrito filled with sauteed shrimp, white rice, black beans onions and cilantro. Topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, lettuce, radish, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco.
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|SHRIMP BURRITO
|$10.95
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Shrimp Burrito
|$14.00
