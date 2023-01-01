Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Camarones Burrito (shrimp)$14.00
Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Burrito$14.00
More about Taqueria Morales
Banner pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Burrito filled with sauteed shrimp, white rice, black beans onions and cilantro.
Shrimp Wet Burrito$18.00
Burrito filled with sauteed shrimp, white rice, black beans onions and cilantro. Topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, lettuce, radish, pico de gallo, crema, queso fresco.
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP BURRITO$10.95
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Camarones Burrito (shrimp)$14.00
Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Camarones Burrito (shrimp)$14.00
Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

