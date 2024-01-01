Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Item pic

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Curry$19.00
Irish-style Shrimp Curry served with Rice & French Fries
More about The Plough & the Stars
Item pic

 

Fuki Sushi

4600 City Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Curry$16.95
3 shrimp Tempura, broccoli, Japanese curry sauce.
More about Fuki Sushi
Item pic

 

Caribbean Feast

1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CURRY SHRIMP ROTI$15.00
More about Caribbean Feast
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Goan Shrimp Curry (GF) *$28.00
(With Complementary Basmati Rice) A silky, aromatic Coconut curry made with Black Tiger Shrimp cooked in a mix of Deghi Chili Pepper, Peri-Peri masala, roasted Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, & Black Cardamom
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Curry$19.95
TOM CA RI - Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce (spicy)
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Curry$17.95
TOM CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce(spicy)
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

