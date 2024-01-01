Shrimp curry in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp curry
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.00
Irish-style Shrimp Curry served with Rice & French Fries
Fuki Sushi
4600 City Avenue, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Curry
|$16.95
3 shrimp Tempura, broccoli, Japanese curry sauce.
Caribbean Feast
1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia
|CURRY SHRIMP ROTI
|$15.00
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Goan Shrimp Curry (GF) *
|$28.00
(With Complementary Basmati Rice) A silky, aromatic Coconut curry made with Black Tiger Shrimp cooked in a mix of Deghi Chili Pepper, Peri-Peri masala, roasted Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, & Black Cardamom
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.95
TOM CA RI - Shrimp sauteed with bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce (spicy)