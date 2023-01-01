Shrimp fajitas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Guajillo Shrimp Fajitas
|$27.95
guajillo shrimp grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$31.95
guajillo shrimp and skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
GRILL
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.00
Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Shrimp sauteed with wild mushrooms, onions and rajas.
Served with guacamole, black beans, white rice and flour tortillas
Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fajita Taco
|$6.50
Marinated Shrimp, Peppers & Onions, Guacamole, Lime Wedge
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$21.95
GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00
Cooked shrimp, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS