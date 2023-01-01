Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guajillo Shrimp Fajitas$27.95
guajillo shrimp grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$31.95
guajillo shrimp and skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Item pic

GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Shrimp sauteed with wild mushrooms, onions and rajas.
Served with guacamole, black beans, white rice and flour tortillas
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Banner pic

 

Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue

1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita Taco$6.50
Marinated Shrimp, Peppers & Onions, Guacamole, Lime Wedge
More about Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITAS$21.95
GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Main pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
Cooked shrimp, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
More about Cafe Ynez
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Shrimp Fajitas$9.50
Two Shrimp Fajitas Onions Peppers Red Yellow Orange Sliced with Chipotle Mayonnaise Cabbage Slaw Nacho Salsa
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Fried Pickles

Shrimp Salad

Tortas

Fried Chicken Wings

Fresh Fruit Cup

Carne Asada

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (737 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (714 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (692 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston