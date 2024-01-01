Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$20.95
guajillo shrimp and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of pico de gallo and mexican crema
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)$14.00
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Banner pic

 

Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue

1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
2 Quesadillas Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
More about Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$14.95
SAUTEED SHRIMP WITH MELTED OAXACA CHEESE AND QUESO MIXTO BETWEEN A FLOUR TOTILLA. SERVED WITH HABANERO CREMA AND SCALLIONS ON THE SIDE.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - West Philadelphia

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)$14.00
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
Main pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$18.00
shrimp, roasted red bell peppers and poblanos , corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, quinoa, blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo, sour cream and red sauce on the side.
More about Cafe Ynez
Item pic

 

Veganish - Spring Garden

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
Vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese,
Cajun shrimp, pico de gallo. Grilled in a flour tortilla. (real seafood)
More about Veganish - Spring Garden
Item pic

 

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)$14.00
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

