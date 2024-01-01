Shrimp quesadillas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$20.95
guajillo shrimp and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of pico de gallo and mexican crema
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
More about Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
Taco Heart - 1001 East Passyunk Avenue
1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.00
2 Quesadillas Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$14.95
SAUTEED SHRIMP WITH MELTED OAXACA CHEESE AND QUESO MIXTO BETWEEN A FLOUR TOTILLA. SERVED WITH HABANERO CREMA AND SCALLIONS ON THE SIDE.
More about Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)
|$14.00
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
More about Cafe Ynez
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$18.00
shrimp, roasted red bell peppers and poblanos , corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, quinoa, blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo, sour cream and red sauce on the side.
More about Veganish - Spring Garden
Veganish - Spring Garden
1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia
|Fiesta Style Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
Vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese,
Cajun shrimp, pico de gallo. Grilled in a flour tortilla. (real seafood)