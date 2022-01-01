Shrimp rolls in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)$10.00
*can't be made gluten-free
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Shrimp Rolls(2) image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Rolls(2)$7.50
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Shrimp Rolls(2) image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Rolls(2)$7.50
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Shrimp Spring Roll (3) image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Spring Roll (3)$8.00
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3)
Marinated shrimp in spring roll wrap.
More about Star Fusion Express

