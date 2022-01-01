Shrimp rolls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)
|$10.00
*can't be made gluten-free
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Shrimp Rolls(2)
|$7.50
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Rolls(2)
|$7.50
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)