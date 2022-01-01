Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Saucy Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Shrimp, Heirloom tomatoes, Spinach, in our house Scampi sauces over Angel Hair pasta, topped w/ parmesan cheese.
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$17.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi$16.00
jumbo shrimp, lemon garlic butter, sundried tomatoes, grilled bread
More about Figo
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$19.75
Sautéed Shrimp in a White Wine Lemon Sauce Over Linguine. Choice of White Wine Sauce or Marinara Sauce. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi Pizza$25.00
More about Cafe Carmela
Item pic

NOODLES

Farina Pasta and Noodle

132 S 17th St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
Shrimp simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
More about Farina Pasta and Noodle
Mangia Macaroni image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP SCAMPI$18.00
Angel hair pasta, sauteed shrimp, spinach, pepperoncini, white wine lemon butter
More about Mangia Macaroni
Item pic

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi App$11.00
More about Jordan Johnson Seafood

