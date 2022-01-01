Shrimp scampi in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Saucy Shrimp Scampi
|$23.00
Shrimp, Heirloom tomatoes, Spinach, in our house Scampi sauces over Angel Hair pasta, topped w/ parmesan cheese.
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Shrimp Scampi
|$17.95
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Scampi
|$16.00
jumbo shrimp, lemon garlic butter, sundried tomatoes, grilled bread
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.75
Sautéed Shrimp in a White Wine Lemon Sauce Over Linguine. Choice of White Wine Sauce or Marinara Sauce. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Scampi Pizza
|$25.00
NOODLES
Farina Pasta and Noodle
132 S 17th St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Scampi
|$15.00
Shrimp simmered in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|SHRIMP SCAMPI
|$18.00
Angel hair pasta, sauteed shrimp, spinach, pepperoncini, white wine lemon butter