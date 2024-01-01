Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Small) 水饺湯 (小)$6.00
3 shrimp dumplings
Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Large) 水饺湯 (大)$12.00
8 shrimp dumplings
Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup 鲜虾水饺面$11.00
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Wokworks Fishtown - 1429 Marlborough Street

1429 Marlborough Street, Philadelphia

Shrimp Dumpling Soup (made with holy basil)$7.50
More about Wokworks Fishtown - 1429 Marlborough Street
SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Noodle Soup$15.75
PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Soup$17.95
CANH CHUA TOM - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Noodle Soup$15.75
PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Soup$16.95
CANH CHUA TOM - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

