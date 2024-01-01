Shrimp soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp soup
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
238 N 9th St., Philadelphia
|Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Small) 水饺湯 (小)
|$6.00
3 shrimp dumplings
|Plain Shrimp Dumpling Soup (Large) 水饺湯 (大)
|$12.00
8 shrimp dumplings
|Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup 鲜虾水饺面
|$11.00
More about Wokworks Fishtown - 1429 Marlborough Street
Wokworks Fishtown - 1429 Marlborough Street
1429 Marlborough Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Dumpling Soup (made with holy basil)
|$7.50
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Shrimp Noodle Soup
|$15.75
PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Sweet & Sour Shrimp Soup
|$17.95
CANH CHUA TOM - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Noodle Soup
|$15.75
PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Sweet & Sour Shrimp Soup
|$16.95
CANH CHUA TOM - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic