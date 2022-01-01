Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$13.00
Twin corn tortillas filled with shrimp, pickled red onion, avocado, shrirach cream and a green onion, cilantro, jalapeno garnish.
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
grilled guajillo shrimp with corn and black bean salsa and avocado on corn tortillas *gluten-free*
Shrimp Taco Salad$18.00
shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
El Poquito
Shrimp Tacos image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, tomatillo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
Anejo-Northern Liberties
Camarones Taco (Shrimp) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Shrimp Al Pastor taco marinaded in al pastor served with a pineapple salsa ( Pineapple, Poblano peppers, fresno peppers, cilantro, lime juice and red onion
Camarones Taco (Shrimp)$4.00
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Loco Pez
Shrimp Tacos image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Consists of shrimp, rice, lettuce, queso, crema, avocado, and pico de gallo,
Taqueria Morales
Grilled Shrimp Tacos image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chili
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle remoulade, queso
fresco & avocado on three flour
tortillas
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Item pic

 

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Wild Shrimp Taco Kit$32.00
Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 8 tacos)
3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos$10.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Shrimp Tacos$13.89
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage, mango salso and cilantro crema, served on corn tortillas.
Sabrina's Cafe
Suya Suya image

 

Suya Suya

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Suya Tacos (3)$12.50
Suya Suya
Lucha Cartel image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Lucha Cartel
Consumer pic

 

La Chingonita

413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Chile Marinated Shrimp with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema
La Chingonita
9c6b9281-f43a-4d27-b63b-169a9a71a114 image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Camarones Taco (Shrimp)$3.75
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Loco Pez
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$16.00
salted cabbage, serrano, pickled shallots
Tela's Market & Kitchen
Tin Can Bar image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Shrimp Al Pastore tacos (3 per order). Sever over a jicama and carrot slaw top with a pineapple salsa
Tin Can Bar
d6c79644-8929-4bb1-8694-b47531568abe image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Camarones Taco (Shrimp)$3.75
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Loco Pez
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
2 Shrimp Tacos$14.00
2 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
Wild Shrimp Taco Kit$52.00
Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 8 tacos)
Mission Taqueria
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Shrimp Tacos$13.89
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage, mango salso and cilantro crema, served on corn tortillas.
Sabrina's Cafe

