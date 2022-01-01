Shrimp tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.00
Twin corn tortillas filled with shrimp, pickled red onion, avocado, shrirach cream and a green onion, cilantro, jalapeno garnish.
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
grilled guajillo shrimp with corn and black bean salsa and avocado on corn tortillas *gluten-free*
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$18.00
shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Crispy gulf shrimp, guacamole, tomatillo, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
Shrimp Al Pastor taco marinaded in al pastor served with a pineapple salsa ( Pineapple, Poblano peppers, fresno peppers, cilantro, lime juice and red onion
|Camarones Taco (Shrimp)
|$4.00
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Consists of shrimp, rice, lettuce, queso, crema, avocado, and pico de gallo,
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chili
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle remoulade, queso
fresco & avocado on three flour
tortillas
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Wild Shrimp Taco Kit
|$32.00
Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 8 tacos)
|3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Jerk Shrimp Tacos
|$13.89
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage, mango salso and cilantro crema, served on corn tortillas.
La Chingonita
413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Chile Marinated Shrimp with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Camarones Taco (Shrimp)
|$3.75
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Taco
|$16.00
salted cabbage, serrano, pickled shallots
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Shrimp Al Pastore tacos (3 per order). Sever over a jicama and carrot slaw top with a pineapple salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Camarones Taco (Shrimp)
|$3.75
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|2 Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
2 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
|Wild Shrimp Taco Kit
|$52.00
Wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro. (Approx 8 tacos)