Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
a8e883d5-f703-496e-bc9a-580276206eb0 image

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll$10.00
fried shrimp tempura, avocado (6pc)
More about Royal Izakaya
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)$10.00
*can't be made gluten-free
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
DK Sushi - Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

DK Sushi

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DK Sushi - Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Sushi rice, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, wrapped with nori (inside roll)
Allergy: shellfish, gluten, chili
More about DK Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chicken Burritos

Curly Fries

Macaroni Salad

Burritos

Carrot Cake

Chili

Chai Lattes

Chicken Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston