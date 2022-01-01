Shrimp tempura rolls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
More about Royal Izakaya
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Avocado Roll
|$10.00
fried shrimp tempura, avocado (6pc)
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (8pcs)
|$10.00
*can't be made gluten-free
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Tempura Roll