Shumai in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shumai
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|SHRIMP SHUMAI
|$6.50
6 pieces. Steamed w. ponzu ginger sauce
More about Royal Izakaya
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Ebi Shumai
|$14.00
steamed shrimp dumplings, soy vinegar, sesame oil (5pc)
More about Bleu Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Shumai
|$7.95
Japanese fried or steamed dumplings, choices of meat: shrimp or wasabi pork
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Pork Wasabi Shumai (2pcs)
|$4.00
*can't be made gluten-free
|Shrimp Shumai (6pcs)
|$6.00
*can't be made gluten-free