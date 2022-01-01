Skirt steaks in Philadelphia
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Skirt Steak
|$35.00
$35 per person
each person will receive:
spring salad
gem lettuce, snap peas, shaved asparagus, mustard vinaigrette
grilled 8oz skirt steak
garlic, butter basted, peppercorn bearnaise
crispy fries
choose one side:
mexican street corn
chipotle aioli, cotija, ancho, lime
creamed greens
spinach + chard, garlic confit, cream, lemon
mashed potatoes
shallot, garlic, herb hotel butter
mac & cheese
cacio e pepe sauce, thyme, biscuit crumbs
warm buttermilk biscuits
salted honey butter
Brunch N
1301 Vine St, Philadelphia
|SKIRT STEAK FRIED RICE BOWL
|$16.00
Jasmine rice, broccoli, mushrooms, spicy soy
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$26.00
skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*