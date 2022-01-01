Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve skirt steaks

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Skirt Steak$35.00
$35 per person
each person will receive:
spring salad
gem lettuce, snap peas, shaved asparagus, mustard vinaigrette
grilled 8oz skirt steak
garlic, butter basted, peppercorn bearnaise
crispy fries
choose one side:
mexican street corn
chipotle aioli, cotija, ancho, lime
creamed greens
spinach + chard, garlic confit, cream, lemon
mashed potatoes
shallot, garlic, herb hotel butter
mac & cheese
cacio e pepe sauce, thyme, biscuit crumbs
warm buttermilk biscuits
salted honey butter
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Brunch N

1301 Vine St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SKIRT STEAK FRIED RICE BOWL$16.00
Jasmine rice, broccoli, mushrooms, spicy soy
More about Brunch N
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skirt Steak Fajitas$26.00
skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimmichurri Skirt Steak$26.00
yellow rice, grilled vegetables
More about Chick's

