Sliders in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sliders
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Beef Sliders
|$10.50
Three sliders with caramelized onion, tomato, provolone and mumbo sauce on potato rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia
|Chima Sliders with chips
|$15.00
Certified Angus beef top sirloin patties, fresh spinach, garlic lemon aioli and onion strings. Served with chips.
FRENCH FRIES
Philadium
1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia
|CheeseBurger Sliders w/ Fries
|$10.00
The Post
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|3pc burger sliders
|$8.00
|1pc cheesesteak slider
|$3.00
|3pc fried chx sliders
|$8.00
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|2 Slider Rolls
|$2.00
|2 Chicken Sliders
|$6.00
|2 Pork Sliders
|$6.00
Volstead by Unity
4371 Main Street, Philadephia
|Mediterranean Sliders
|$22.00
House made grounds, mint tahini, lemon mint aioli, kalamata relish, yucca bay fries.
*Contains gluten*
