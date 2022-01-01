Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve sliders

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Beef Sliders$10.50
Three sliders with caramelized onion, tomato, provolone and mumbo sauce on potato rolls
More about The Board and Brew
Chima Sliders with chips image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)
Takeout
Chima Sliders with chips$15.00
Certified Angus beef top sirloin patties, fresh spinach, garlic lemon aioli and onion strings. Served with chips.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Slider rolls$3.00
More about Deke's BBQ
Philadium image

FRENCH FRIES

Philadium

1631 Packer Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
CheeseBurger Sliders w/ Fries$10.00
More about Philadium
3pc burger sliders image

 

The Post

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3pc burger sliders$8.00
1pc cheesesteak slider$3.00
3pc fried chx sliders$8.00
More about The Post
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image

 

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Slider Rolls$2.00
2 Chicken Sliders$6.00
2 Pork Sliders$6.00
More about Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Sliders$22.00
House made grounds, mint tahini, lemon mint aioli, kalamata relish, yucca bay fries.
*Contains gluten*
Mediterranean Sliders$13.00
Community Bar Bites Portion of our favorite dish - Mediterranean sliders. Two house made grounds sliders served with a side of yucca bay potatoes.
More about Volstead by Unity
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Whiteing Sliders with fries$13.00
Crispy Chicken Sliders$12.50
Lettuce, Mayo, Cheese, Pickle
Crispy Plant Base Chix Sliders with non plant base Cheese$13.95
More about Star Fusion Express

