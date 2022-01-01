Snapper in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve snapper
More about Bleu Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Red Snapper
|$7.95
Japanese word: Tai, 2pc/order
|Red Snapper Oshinko
|$12.95
Japanese pickled radish and cucumber, wrapped in red snapper fish, then glazed with Japanese sauce
More about Nunu
Nunu
1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia
|Red Snapper
|$4.00
|New Style Snapper Roll
|$16.00
avocado, cucumber, shiso, ume, hot sesame oil
More about On Charcoal
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
On Charcoal
6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
|Fried Whole Red Snapper
|$28.00
More about Harper's Garden
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harper's Garden
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Seared Snapper & Poached Lobster
|$30.00
Stewed cannellini beans, carrots, Swiss chard, Americana sauce
More about Irie Entree
Irie Entree
4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Irie Signature Snapper
|$25.00