Snapper in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Snapper$7.95
Japanese word: Tai, 2pc/order
Red Snapper Oshinko$12.95
Japanese pickled radish and cucumber, wrapped in red snapper fish, then glazed with Japanese sauce
More about Bleu Sushi
Item pic

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Snapper$4.00
New Style Snapper Roll$16.00
avocado, cucumber, shiso, ume, hot sesame oil
More about Nunu
On Charcoal image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Whole Red Snapper$28.00
More about On Charcoal
Harper's Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Garden

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Snapper & Poached Lobster$30.00
Stewed cannellini beans, carrots, Swiss chard, Americana sauce
More about Harper's Garden
Irie Entree image

 

Irie Entree

4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irie Signature Snapper$25.00
More about Irie Entree

