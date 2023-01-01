Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$10.95
Soft shell crab, deep fried in tempura batter. Crispy outside, tender inside.
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Soft Shell Crabs$21.00
peppers and shallots in a ve spice dressing
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
Item pic

 

Far East Descendant

240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Typhoon Shelter Soft Shelled Crab 避风塘软壳蟹$18.00
Soft Shell Crab, Garlic, Chili, Green Onion, Fermented Black Bean
_______________________________________________________________
From boatmen in Hong Kong who braved strong typhoons, comes this classic Cantonese dish.
_________________________________________
(Allergy Note: contains shellfish, gluten)
More about Far East Descendant
Restaurant banner

 

Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St

1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH$16.50
More about Triangle Tavern - 1338 S 10th St

