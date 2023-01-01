Soft shell crabs in Philadelphia
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Soft Shell Crab Tempura
|$10.95
Soft shell crab, deep fried in tempura batter. Crispy outside, tender inside.
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Soft Shell Crabs
|$21.00
peppers and shallots in a ve spice dressing
More about Far East Descendant
Far East Descendant
240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Typhoon Shelter Soft Shelled Crab 避风塘软壳蟹
|$18.00
Soft Shell Crab, Garlic, Chili, Green Onion, Fermented Black Bean
_______________________________________________________________
From boatmen in Hong Kong who braved strong typhoons, comes this classic Cantonese dish.
_________________________________________
(Allergy Note: contains shellfish, gluten)