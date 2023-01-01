Souvlaki in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Moustaki Authentic Gyros Logan Square - 161 N 21st Logan Square
Moustaki Authentic Gyros Logan Square - 161 N 21st Logan Square
161 N. 21st Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Souvlaki Entree
|$15.99
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$11.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
|Pork Souvlaki
|$10.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce