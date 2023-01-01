Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve souvlaki

BG pic

 

Moustaki Authentic Gyros Logan Square - 161 N 21st Logan Square

161 N. 21st Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Entree$15.99
Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides
Chicken Souvlaki$11.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Pork Souvlaki$10.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
More about Moustaki Authentic Gyros Logan Square - 161 N 21st Logan Square
Item pic

 

Moustaki Authentic Gyros Center City - 15th Street Center City

120 South 15th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki$11.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
More about Moustaki Authentic Gyros Center City - 15th Street Center City

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Field Green Salad

Seafood Salad

Squid

Chamomile Tea

Pho

Quiche

Banana Smoothies

Buffalo Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (256 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston