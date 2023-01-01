Spicy noodles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Tom Yum Noodle (Spicy)
|$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Rice Noodle, Lime Leaf, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts
|Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy)
|$13.00
Rice Noodle, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce
Chengdu Famous Food
3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia
|N7 Spicy and Sour Pig Pot Glass Noodles 肥肠粉
|$12.96
肥肠粉 glass noodles in a sour and spicy pork tummy soup. spicy
|N1 Spicy & Sour Beef Glass Noodles 酸辣牛肉粉
|$16.96
酸辣牛肉粉 spicy and sour soup
|N2 Spicy and Sour Duck Blood Glass Noodles 酸辣鸭血粉
|$16.96
酸辣鸭血粉 spicy and sour soup, soft duck blood