Spicy noodles in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle (Spicy)$14.00
Shredded Chicken, Rice Noodle, Lime Leaf, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy)$13.00
Rice Noodle, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce
More about Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N7 Spicy and Sour Pig Pot Glass Noodles 肥肠粉$12.96
肥肠粉 glass noodles in a sour and spicy pork tummy soup. spicy
N1 Spicy & Sour Beef Glass Noodles 酸辣牛肉粉$16.96
酸辣牛肉粉 spicy and sour soup
N2 Spicy and Sour Duck Blood Glass Noodles 酸辣鸭血粉$16.96
酸辣鸭血粉 spicy and sour soup, soft duck blood
More about Chengdu Famous Food

