Spinach salad in Philadelphia

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Spinach Feta Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, feta cheese, red onion, balsamic dressing
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Spinach Salad
|$7.50
Baby Spinach, grape tomatoes, carrot, walnuts, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese, balsamic vinegrette
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
Baby spinach with roasted peppers, walnuts, red wine shallot dressing, and gorgonzola cheese
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Spinach Salad
|$11.99
baby spinach topped with goat cheese, walnuts, grapes & apples dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian [can be vegan].
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Spinach Salad
|$11.75
Baby Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Sliced Apples and Croutons. (Dressing Recommendation: Raspberry Vinaigrette)
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|SPINACH SALAD
|$13.00
AW/ BACON, SLICED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION AND SWEET & SOUR VINAIGRETTE
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR TAVERN CRAB CAKE
