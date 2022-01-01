Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve spinach salad

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Feta Salad$12.00
Fresh Baby Spinach, feta cheese, red onion, balsamic dressing
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$7.50
Baby Spinach, grape tomatoes, carrot, walnuts, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese, balsamic vinegrette
More about The Juice Room
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$13.00
Baby spinach with roasted peppers, walnuts, red wine shallot dressing, and gorgonzola cheese
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$11.99
baby spinach topped with goat cheese, walnuts, grapes & apples dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian [can be vegan].
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$11.75
Baby Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Sliced Apples and Croutons. (Dressing Recommendation: Raspberry Vinaigrette)
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH SALAD$13.00
AW/ BACON, SLICED EGG, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION AND SWEET & SOUR VINAIGRETTE
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR TAVERN CRAB CAKE
OPTIONAL
More about Tavern On The Hill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$11.99
baby spinach topped with goat cheese, walnuts, grapes & apples dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll. Vegetarian [can be vegan].
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

