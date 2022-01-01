Squid in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Squid Salad (Spicy)$10.00
Fried Squid, Garden Vegetables, Spicy Lime Dressing
More about Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid$7.95
Japanese word: Ika, Japanese tender squid 🦑, 2pcs/order
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid Ink Linguini$20.00
Calamari, Tomato Conserva, Leeks
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Squid$16.95
MUC RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
Squid Vermicelli$14.95
BUN MUC NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Grilled Squid$10.95
MUC NUONG XA - Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, daikon, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid$5.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Squid$16.95
MUC RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
Grilled Squid$10.95
MUC NUONG XA - Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, daikon, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
Squid Vermicelli$14.95
BUN MUC NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

