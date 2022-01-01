Squid in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve squid
More about Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Fried Squid Salad (Spicy)
|$10.00
Fried Squid, Garden Vegetables, Spicy Lime Dressing
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Squid
|$7.95
Japanese word: Ika, Japanese tender squid 🦑, 2pcs/order
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Squid Ink Linguini
|$20.00
Calamari, Tomato Conserva, Leeks
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Salt & Pepper Squid
|$16.95
MUC RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
|Squid Vermicelli
|$14.95
BUN MUC NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
|Grilled Squid
|$10.95
MUC NUONG XA - Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, daikon, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Squid
|$5.00
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Salt & Pepper Squid
|$16.95
MUC RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
|Grilled Squid
|$10.95
MUC NUONG XA - Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, daikon, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
|Squid Vermicelli
|$14.95
BUN MUC NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce