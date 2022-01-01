Steak frites in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak frites
Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
220 S 17th St, Philadelphia
|Moroccan Steak Frites
|$42.00
skirt steak, shabazi fries, persian cucumbers, chermoula, spiced cashews
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Steak Frites
|$27.00
Brandy Peppercorn Sauce, Malt Aioli
LeBus Bistro - East Falls
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak frites
|$22.00
Mount Airy Tap Room
300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia
|Steak Frites
|$26.00
Certified Hereford NY Strip Steak with Herb Butter, Fries, Mixed Green Salad
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Steak Frites
|$36.00
North 3rd
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Steak Frites
|$27.00
Prime Sirloin, Hand Cut French Fries, Spinach, Green Peppercorn Steak Jus
