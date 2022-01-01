Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak frites

Banner pic

 

Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St

220 S 17th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Moroccan Steak Frites$42.00
skirt steak, shabazi fries, persian cucumbers, chermoula, spiced cashews
More about Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$27.00
Brandy Peppercorn Sauce, Malt Aioli
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro - East Falls

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak frites$22.00
More about LeBus Bistro - East Falls
Main pic

 

Mount Airy Tap Room

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$26.00
Certified Hereford NY Strip Steak with Herb Butter, Fries, Mixed Green Salad
More about Mount Airy Tap Room
Clementine's Stable Cafe image

 

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$36.00
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North 3rd

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$27.00
Prime Sirloin, Hand Cut French Fries, Spinach, Green Peppercorn Steak Jus
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North 3rd
Item pic

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak frites$22.00
New York Strip steak 10 oz
Roasted garlic butter
Fries
Mixed green salad
More about The Abbaye

