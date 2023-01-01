Steak quesadillas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Maker Artisan Pizza - Vacilando Cafe - 5301 Germantown Ave
5301 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chicken Steak Quesadilla
|$12.00
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Steak & Peppers Quesadilla
|$15.00
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.
Momma Mia's Pizzeria
15002 Endicott St, Philadelphia
|Steak Quesadilla w/Fries
|$9.26
Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest - RMT
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
El Fuego -premium burritos-
723 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.85
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
Sliced flank steak, roasted pablanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, and cheddar cheese on a wheat flour tortilla served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream on the side.