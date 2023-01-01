Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Maker Artisan Pizza - Vacilando Cafe - 5301 Germantown Ave

5301 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Steak Quesadilla$12.00
More about Maker Artisan Pizza - Vacilando Cafe - 5301 Germantown Ave
GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Peppers Quesadilla$15.00
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
Momma Mia's Pizzeria

15002 Endicott St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla w/Fries$9.26
More about Momma Mia's Pizzeria
FRENCH FRIES

Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest - RMT

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
More about Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest - RMT
El Fuego -premium burritos-

723 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla$9.85
More about El Fuego -premium burritos-
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Sliced flank steak, roasted pablanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, and cheddar cheese on a wheat flour tortilla served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream on the side.
More about Cafe Ynez

