Steak salad in Philadelphia

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Skirt Steak Caesar Salad
|$20.90
grilled skirt steak over romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*
|Skirt Steak Taco Salad
|$20.90
shredded romaine topped with grilled skirt steak, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, pepitas, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Steak Salad
|$15.95
Baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled tomatoes, poblano vinaigrette drizzle, filet bites