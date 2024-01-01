Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak salad

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak Caesar Salad$20.90
grilled skirt steak over romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, casear dressing *gluten-free*
Skirt Steak Taco Salad$20.90
shredded romaine topped with grilled skirt steak, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, pepitas, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Steak Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.95
Baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled tomatoes, poblano vinaigrette drizzle, filet bites
More about Race Street Cafe
Consumer pic

 

For Pete's Sake

900 S Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
More about For Pete's Sake
Consumer pic

 

Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street

4207 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$13.99
More about Walnut Hill College - 4207 Walnut Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Barbacoas

Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches

Grits

Vegetable Soup

Pad See

Field Green Salad

Waffles

Bisque

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (775 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (768 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (740 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston