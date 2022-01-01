Steak sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$13.75
with our house mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll and a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nick’s Roast Beef
4501 Woodhaven Rd, Philadelphia
|Steak Sandwich
|$9.99
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Steak Sandwich
|$9.00
Cheese, toppings, sauces, and dressings extra.
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
|$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
|CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
|$15.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle