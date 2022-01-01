Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich$13.75
with our house mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll and a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about Grace Tavern
Nick’s Roast Beef image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nick’s Roast Beef

4501 Woodhaven Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$9.99
More about Nick’s Roast Beef
Steak image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$9.00
Cheese, toppings, sauces, and dressings extra.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$15.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
More about Tavern On The Hill
Item pic

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich (Large Only)$10.50
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza

