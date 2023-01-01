Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak stromboli in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak stromboli

Robola Pizzeria - 1999 1/2 n 52nd street

1999 1/2 n 52nd street, Philadelphia

Takeout
SM Steak Stromboli$13.95
Steak and Classic Mozzarella Cheese
LG Steak Stromboli$17.95
Steak and Classic Mozzarella Cheese
PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown - 965 Frankford Ave

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Pep & Hot Pepper Stromboli$23.00
Our favorite Stromboli to make - and eat!
Our crisp crust wrapped around mozzarella, our sauce, along with steak, pepperoni, and hot peppers.
Maker Artisan Pizza - 5301 Germantown Ave

5301 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Stromboli
Steak stromboli with green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.
