Steak stromboli in Philadelphia
Robola Pizzeria - 1999 1/2 n 52nd street
1999 1/2 n 52nd street, Philadelphia
|SM Steak Stromboli
|$13.95
Steak and Classic Mozzarella Cheese
|LG Steak Stromboli
|$17.95
Steak and Classic Mozzarella Cheese
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown - 965 Frankford Ave
965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Pep & Hot Pepper Stromboli
|$23.00
Our favorite Stromboli to make - and eat!
Our crisp crust wrapped around mozzarella, our sauce, along with steak, pepperoni, and hot peppers.