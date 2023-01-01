Steak tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak tacos
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Steak Taco
|$12.00
Twin corn tortillas, grilled flat iron steak, queso fresco, caramelized onion, aji aioli and a cilantro-green onion-jalapeno garnish severd with french fries. (g)
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Braised Steak Tacos
|$17.00
barbacoa topped with avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on corn tortillas *can be gluten-free with corn tortillas* *dairy-free*
|Skirt Steak Taco Salad
|$19.00
shredded romaine topped with grilled skirt steak, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
Loco Pez - Fishtown
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Cheese Steak Taco
|$4.00
Shaved ribeye, chihuahua cheese, caramelized onions, poblano, quseo and scallions
|Philly Cheese Steak Taco
|$4.00
Philly Cheese Steak Taco sliced ribeye caramelized onions, poblano peppers and cheese sauce garnished with scallions
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Tacos
|$16.95
Japanese BBQ Marinated Steak, Red Onion Marmalade, Yuzu Chili Crema, Avocado
|Steak Al Carbon Tacos
|$19.95
Grilled Steak, Refried Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa & Flour Tortillas
Union Tap House - Manayunk
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Taco Steak
|$14.00
Taco Philly style. Cheesesteak with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, corn & black bean salsa, taco seasoning, lettuce
Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave
400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Suya Tacos (3)
|$12.50
Thinly sliced grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled steak tacos. Comes on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro.