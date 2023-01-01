Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve steak tacos

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$12.00
Twin corn tortillas, grilled flat iron steak, queso fresco, caramelized onion, aji aioli and a cilantro-green onion-jalapeno garnish severd with french fries. (g)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Steak Tacos$17.00
barbacoa topped with avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on corn tortillas *can be gluten-free with corn tortillas* *dairy-free*
Skirt Steak Taco Salad$19.00
shredded romaine topped with grilled skirt steak, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Fishtown

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Taco$4.00
Shaved ribeye, chihuahua cheese, caramelized onions, poblano, quseo and scallions
Philly Cheese Steak Taco$4.00
Philly Cheese Steak Taco sliced ribeye caramelized onions, poblano peppers and cheese sauce garnished with scallions
More about Loco Pez - Fishtown
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$16.95
Japanese BBQ Marinated Steak, Red Onion Marmalade, Yuzu Chili Crema, Avocado
Steak Al Carbon Tacos$19.95
Grilled Steak, Refried Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa & Flour Tortillas
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House - Manayunk

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Steak$14.00
Taco Philly style. Cheesesteak with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, corn & black bean salsa, taco seasoning, lettuce
More about Union Tap House - Manayunk
0fab4c32-f853-4e8b-886d-aa01fea645b7 image

 

Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Suya Tacos (3)$12.50
Thinly sliced grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut
More about Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave
Banner pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Tacos$15.00
Grilled steak tacos. Comes on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro.
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
El Fuego -premium burritos- image

 

El Fuego -premium burritos-

723 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Soft Tacos (3)$10.30
Steak Crunchy Tacos (4)$10.30
More about El Fuego -premium burritos-

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Al Pastor Tacos

Brulee

Chicken Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Fudge

Octopus

Fritters

Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston