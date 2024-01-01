Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed dumplings in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steamed dumplings

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

Steamed Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小籠飽$10.00
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings 干捞水饺 (8)$12.00
served with oyster sauce on the side
Steamed Chicken Dumplings 蒸鸡肉饺子$11.00
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
EMei

915 Arch St, Philadelphia

Homemade Pork & Cabbage Dumplings (Steamed / Fried) 猪肉水饺/锅贴$8.95
Not spicy. 【Can't be GF】Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.
More about EMei

