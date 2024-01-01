Steamed dumplings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
238 N 9th St., Philadelphia
|Steamed Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小籠飽
|$10.00
|Steamed Shrimp Dumplings 干捞水饺 (8)
|$12.00
served with oyster sauce on the side
|Steamed Chicken Dumplings 蒸鸡肉饺子
|$11.00
More about EMei
EMei
915 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Homemade Pork & Cabbage Dumplings (Steamed / Fried) 猪肉水饺/锅贴
|$8.95
Not spicy. 【Can't be GF】Handmade dumplings filled with a savory combination of ground pork, napa cabbage, and scallions, served with a sweet soy sauce and vinegar dumpling sauce. Choose between either steamed dumplings or fried dumplings.