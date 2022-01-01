Sticky buns in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sticky buns
More about K'Far
K'Far
110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia
|Single Pistachio Sticky Bun
|$4.00
Our signature bun filled with lemon scented pistachio in brown sugar caramel, & topped with chopped pistachios
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
|6 Pistachio Sticky Buns
|$20.00
6 of our signature buns filled with lemon scented pistachio in brown sugar caramel, & topped with chopped pistachios
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!