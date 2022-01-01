Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky buns in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve sticky buns

K'Far

110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia

Single Pistachio Sticky Bun$4.00
Our signature bun filled with lemon scented pistachio in brown sugar caramel, & topped with chopped pistachios
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
6 Pistachio Sticky Buns$20.00
6 of our signature buns filled with lemon scented pistachio in brown sugar caramel, & topped with chopped pistachios
A 10% service charge is added to all orders. Thank you!
More about K'Far
Samuel's

1523 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Walnut Sticky Bun$4.00
More about Samuel's

