Strawberry cheesecake in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$8.50
More about Chick's
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro image

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
StrawBerry Cheesecake Slice$7.00
A soft, fluffy, light cake with a silky cream cheese frosting, topped with Strawberry
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Lime Cheesecake$5.00
More about Malelani Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Funfetti Strawberry Stuffed Cheesecake$6.00
Strawberries Funfetti cake Stuffed Cheese Cake
More about Star Fusion Express

